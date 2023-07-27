The Throw-In: Back to back for Kerry or one last dance for the Dubs?

The Dublin era of dominance began with Stephen Cluxton’s injury-time winner against Kerry in the 2011 final and twelve years later it’s set to come full circle as the heavyweights clash again.

Will this be the last hurrah for the Dublin stalwarts who have dominated the game since then or will David Clifford’s magic once more drag Kerry to greatness?

Dick Clerkin and Conor McKeon join Will Slattery to preview Sunday’s final and pinpoint the tactical match-ups where the game will be won and lost.

Philly McMahon will also be joining Dick and Will on Monday’s show as they look back on the 2023 All-Ireland football final. Send your questions or comments via Twitter to @clerkin_d or @slatterywill.

