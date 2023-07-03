The Throw-In: Are Dublin back to their best after Mayo demolition?

Colm Basquel celebrates his first goal against Mayo.

Was the defeat of Mayo Dublin’s best performance under Dessie Farrell and is it set to be a Dublin-Kerry final after all the talk of it being the most open Championship in years?

Donnchadh Boyle and Frank Roche join Will Slattery on the latest Throw-In Football show to discuss the weekend’s quarter-finals and the semi-final draw.

