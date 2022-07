Can Limerick make their own hurling history by winning three-in-a-row or will Brian Cody and Kilkenny prove they’re the timeless masters?

The Irish Independent’s Frank Roche and Colm Keys join Will Slattery and Michael Verney as they preview the 2022 All-Ireland Hurling Final and weigh up just where the game will be won and lost.

For more visit the show page at: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-throw-in/