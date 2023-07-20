The Throw-In Hurling podcast: Eddie Brennan, John Mullane & Tom Condon preview the All-Ireland Hurling Final

The Liam MacCarthy Cup adorned in the colours of Kilkenny and Limerick. Photo: Sportsfile

From wedding planning to key match-ups and All-Ireland final pressure, John Mullane, Eddie Brennan and Tom Condon give their insights and advice ahead of Limerick v Kilkenny this Sunday.

And don’t forget to join the lads on Monday’s show with all the post-match reaction to what promises to be a titanic hurling final battle.

Listen and follow on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.