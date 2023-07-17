The Throw-In Football podcast: Better even than Maurice Fitz? It doesn’t matter what the Dubs do, they won’t stop David Clifford

David Clifford of Kerry celebrates late in the second half of the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final match between Derry and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

We may have got the final we were all expecting, but Monaghan and Derry both ran Dublin and Kerry close and will be kicking themselves for not making the most of their chances when they had them.

On the latest Throw-In Football show, Conor McKeon and Dick Clerkin join Sinéad Kissane to discuss the two semi-finals, the once-in-a-generation talent that is David Clifford, and what we can expect from Dublin v Kerry in two weeks’ time.

