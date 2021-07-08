| 13.2°C Dublin

The Real Health Podcast: Word-renowned Neurologist Dr Rahul Jandial on how are brains can overcome trauma and deal with stress

Expand

Close

Karl Henry Twitter Email

This week, I’m joined by one of the world's leading brain surgeons and neuroscientists, Dr Rahul Jandial.

We discuss how our brains process stress and how to enhance its performance so we can work better under pressure.

Real Health Podcast: World-renowned Neurologist Dr Rahul Jandial on how our brains can overcome trauma and deal with stress

Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Spotify

Dr Jandial says the brain needs stress to be able to cope with future challenges, but too much can be detrimental: “We need stress in life. If we don’t have enough stress, we become brittle. Too much, and we break. This is true at the cellular level, too. Not enough stress and stem cells in the brain won’t release new brain cells.”

We also talk about the importance of controlled breathing in order to focus when working under pressure, something he uses all the time in his work: “Hyperventilation makes fright worse and leaves you jittery, twitchy, off your game. That's why controlling your breathing is step one of crisis management.”

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-real-health-podcast/

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and Twitter and realhealth@independent.ie.

Don't forget to rate, review and subscribe on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Read More

Most Watched

Privacy