The Real Health Podcast: Word-renowned Neurologist Dr Rahul Jandial on how are brains can overcome trauma and deal with stress

This week, I’m joined by one of the world's leading brain surgeons and neuroscientists, Dr Rahul Jandial.

We discuss how our brains process stress and how to enhance its performance so we can work better under pressure.

Dr Jandial says the brain needs stress to be able to cope with future challenges, but too much can be detrimental: “We need stress in life. If we don’t have enough stress, we become brittle. Too much, and we break. This is true at the cellular level, too. Not enough stress and stem cells in the brain won’t release new brain cells.”

We also talk about the importance of controlled breathing in order to focus when working under pressure, something he uses all the time in his work: “Hyperventilation makes fright worse and leaves you jittery, twitchy, off your game. That's why controlling your breathing is step one of crisis management.”

