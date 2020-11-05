The Real Health Podcast: Winter fitness tips with Leeanne Moore

For this week’s Real Health I’m joined by gym owner and fitness instructor Leeanne Moore to get some winter fitness tips to help in the coming weeks and months.

The cold, dark evenings can make it hard to get motivated to go for a run or work out, but by keeping active in some small way every day, it will do wonders for your physical and mental well-being.

Leeanne also talks about diet and nutrition and the food choices she believes we should make.

“I personally don't count calories and I don't track macros and things like that but I do just try to make the best possible choices I can make every single day,” she says. “And you know why that's good? Because it doesn't take anything off the table. I'll have a pizza at the weekend and I'll have chocolate nearly every single day. But I also have fruit and vegetable juices every day, we have portions of veg with our dinner, we have salads for lunch, we have homemade soups. We all know the foods that are good for us.”

Plus she explains her career change that saw her make the leap into personal training,

“It made sense to what my kind of morals for my life, my goals for my life and the happiness of my life,” she tells me. “I was so ready to change my day-to-day and to do something that I knew would give me fulfilment.”

