The Real Health Podcast: Why you’ll never be healthy if you don’t learn to breathe properly

For this week’s show we’re going on a bit of a scientific adventure into a lost art and science. We do it 25,000 times a day without being aware of it or even asking if we’re doing it the right way or can do it better.

What am I talking about? Breathing of course, and how many of you would think that we’ve in fact lost the ability to breathe quickly?

My guest, James Nestor, is a writer and journalist whose book ‘Breath’ has just been released, and he tells me that if you want to be truly healthy, then you need to start learning how to breathe properly.

James is a fascinating guest full of amazing information and stories and he even has a few tips to help guide you on your way to better breathing.

