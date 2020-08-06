The Real Health Podcast: What if you had a second chance at life? Brian Pennie’s tips for living life on your terms

If you had a second chance at life, what would you do differently?

For this week’s Real Health, I speak to Brian Pennie, who says he shouldn’t be alive today.

With a drug addiction so bad that he was deemed too much of a risk for detox, he was determined to confront his demons and he went cold turkey at home which is when his life truly began.

After 15 years of chronic heroin addiction, he was finally clean and he discovered that he had a second chance at life.

In his book, Bonus Time, Brian tells the story of how he turned a seemingly hopeless existence into a rich and rewarding life, showing that change is always possible, no matter how stuck we feel.

Despite its trauma and turmoil, Brian’s story is incredibly empowering and inspiring and Brian shares his five tips on living life on your terms so you too can make the most of it.

