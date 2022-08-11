The Real Health podcast: Understanding the brain's role in weight loss with Prof Carel Le Roux

How much do you know about the relationship between our brains and our gut? While many of us may think we decide when and how much we eat, research now tells us that our brains have far more control over our eating habits than we might realise.

So, what does this mean for our understanding obesity and what treatment is the best for those with the disease?

Well, this week I’m delighted to be joined by Carel La Roux, an expert in metabolic medicine and Professor of Experimental Pathology, University College Dublin.

Carel explains that when it comes to losing weight, it takes more than just willpower to help people to reach their goals. The main reason for this, is the power of the brain and its role in trying to retain bodyfat.

“Anybody who has been on a diet will tell you that they’ve never been as obsessed with food as when they were on a diet. That is normal physiology. That’s exactly what the brain needs to do...that is normal.”

Carel says that for people to lose weight, in particular those with obesity, the brain needs to be made feel comfortable at a lower weight. That, Carel says is where modern treatments like medicines and diets come in.

We also discuss the signals that the gut sends to the brain and how some people find it easier to keep their bodyweight lower than others.

