Love can be complicated; it can be hard work, but it can also be amazing and life changing too.

We’ve all heard the idea that if we wait just long enough and look hard enough, we’ll find the right person for us. But is love something we need to actively seek out? And do we really understand the meaning of what love is and what it looks like?

Well today I’m joined by author and meditation teacher, Conor Creighton to talk to us about love, and how many of us don’t fully understand the power it can have.

His new book, The Truth about love, shows us how to change ourselves and the world around us, by simply opening our hearts up.

The Real Health Podcast: The Truth About Love and How It Can Improve Your Life

Conor says while loving others is important, a greater focus needs to be placed on the importance of self-love. “We all run around with this feeling of, if I can perfect myself. If I can just perform at a higher level, then I’ll be worthy of love...That’s where I think you can train this idea that hey, I’m actually enough.”

We also discuss how to find your own tribe, learning to trust your instincts about people and how best to accept and own a breakup.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.