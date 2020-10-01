The Real Health Podcast: The truth about calories-in calories-out with Dr. Jason Fung

It’s fair to say that weight loss tips and weight loss interviews are some of the most popular episodes we have done on Real Health over the course of our three years. People are constantly struggling with their weight, lifestyle and exercise.

Continuing my international masterclass series, the guest for this week’s show is Dr. Jason Fung who is a world-leading expert on intermittent fasting and low carb diet. He has also written three best-selling health books and he co-founded the Intensive Dietary Management program.

I speak to Dr. Fung about the Obesity Code and he explains why the messaging around weight loss has been wrong for so many years.

He also details the truth about calories in-calories out and why our body’s hormones play such a central role in people putting on weight.

“Our body responds to salad completely different than it responds to cookies,” he tells me. “Insulin goes up and other hormones go down, but the hormonal response is totally different and our body listens to hormones - that is the language our body listens to. So, whether you can gain body fat or not, it depends on the hormones in your body telling us.”

As always, it’s an emphasis on eating natural, real foods that will create long term, lasting impact on your health with Dr. Fung a vocal proponent of intermittent fasting which you’ll find out more about in a future interview.

