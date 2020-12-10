The Real Health Podcast: The positive habit with Fiona Brennan

Between Covid, lockdowns, Christmas and what 2021 has in store for us all, it can be hard to keep your spirits up and focus on the positive that is still out there.

In the same way that you have to build good exercise habits and good food habits, you also need to build a positive mindset habit as well.

Just how can you do this and how will it expand and benefit your life even more?

Well, this week’s guest on Real Health, Fiona Brennan, is a clinical hypnotherapist, a best-selling author, TedX speaker and the mental health expert on Today FM and she joins me with lots of great tips and advice on developing your positive habit.

Fiona talks about the importance of self-love and acceptance, she explains the Positive Pause technique and how it can help deal with everyday stress, and she even tells me why feeling negative emotions are an important part of our coping mechanism.

“It's essential for us to be able to go through the very uncomfortable feeling of whether it's anxiety, stress, sadness, grief,” she says. “We're able to see that when we get closer to an emotion, it starts to happen itself naturally as it dissolves and eases through our own loving attention.”

Stay healthy and safe and do keep in touch with me for daily postings on Instagram and Twitter @KarlHenryPT.

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe to the show on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-re…health-podcast/

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Online Editors