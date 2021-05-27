The Real Health Podcast: The menopause - everything you need to know with Dr Deirdre Lundy

This week’s show is all about the menopause. Although it directly affects half the population, the menopause has remained a stubbornly taboo topic. 80% of women who reach menopause suffer symptoms but are often misdiagnosed. Now the shroud of secrecy has finally started to lift.

British TV presenter Davina McCall has made a documentary on the topic and shared her own HRT journey. And here in Ireland, Joe Duffy’s Liveline was kept going for over a week with listeners sharing their menopause stories.

Today I’m joined by Dr Deirdre Lundy a specialist in Women’s Health who explains everything there is to know about the menopause – what it is, when it starts, what the symptoms are and how to treat it.

Dr Lundy is one of only four doctors in Ireland who is accredited by the British Menopause Society. She breaks down the myths surrounding hormone replacement therapy.

“The original HRT products were gathered from the urine of pregnant horses. These versions of HRT raised concerns about the welfare of the pregnant mares as well as the impact an equine hormone might have on a woman.”

She also explains that a flawed 2002 study from the US created concern about a possible link between using HRT and breast cancer. “So, during the last 20 years GPs became deskilled in its use.”

This episode is packed full of great tips and practical advice on how to deal with symptoms of the menopause.

