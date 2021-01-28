The Real Health Podcast: The Happy Pear’s Happy Health Plan

This week’s guests certainly need no introduction, as famous for their morning swims as they are for their healthy produce - and they’re back in January focusing on a Happy Health Plan using a plant-based diet.

The Happy Pears, David and Stephen Flynn, join me to explain all the benefits and bust some of the myths about it.

They also have some great tips and advice for eating and introducing more healthy foods into your daily routine.

“First thing is if you do want to change your habits, get the stuff you don't want to eat out of your house,” they tell me. “That's number one because in moments of weakness, stress, you will resort to those things.

“Number two is beans and we’re not talking about baked beans. We’re talking about tinned beans like kidney beans, butter beans, chick-peas. These are inexpensive and they're one of the highest sources of fibre in our diet.”

Away from food, the Happy Pears also talk about why for them, 2021 is all about slowing down and how they have only two goals.

“One was to slow down more and the second was to meditate more. And that was it. Nothing else. Because if you get those two right, there's enough habits in terms of trying to achieve and whatnot that they'll probably still prevail.”

Their book, The Happy Health Plan, is available now.

Online Editors