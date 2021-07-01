The Real Health Podcast: Ten ways to improve your wellness

This week it’s all about wellness and I’m giving you my top ten tips for increasing your wellbeing.

This episode is jam packed with lots of helpful ideas to improve your health and happiness.

Firstly, it’s important to decide what wellness means to you and what exactly you’d like to change.

I’ll take you through strategies for achieving your goals, eating well, sleeping well and reducing your stress levels.

I don’t know about you, but I often have so many thoughts running through my head that it can seem overwhelming, so I use a ‘brain-dump diary’. I simply take those thoughts, put them down on paper, organise myself and close it off. And that’s a really useful way to manage stress.

Structure is very helpful for maintaining wellness especially when working from home where the work-life balance can blur easily. I’m a fan of a ‘virtual commute’ to get me into the work frame of mind. So, for 15 or 20 minutes at the start of my day I walk about my estate. And at the end of the day I leave the house to do the same thing.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just click here.

And you can get in touch - I’m @KarlHenryPT on Instagram and Twitter and you can email me on realhealth@independent.ie.

Don't forget to rate, review and subscribe on Apple and Google Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.