The Real Health Podcast: Suicide Awareness with Leigh Kenny

This week's guest is Leigh Kenny, Qualified Therapist & Pieta House Regional Manager for the Greater Dublin Region.

On this week’s show, I’ll be talking about Suicide Awareness in Ireland.

Every year suicide accounts for over 800,000 deaths globally. Even though attitudes have changed in recent years, there is still a stigma surrounding suicide. We can all play a role in reaching out to someone we think in is in need – no one should suffer in silence.

Last month Pieta House launch their: ‘Know the Signs Campaign’, which aims to help people recognise suicide warning signs and what someone can do to help.

Joining me to discuss suicide awareness in Ireland is Leigh Kenny, Qualified Therapist & Pieta House Regional Manager for the Greater Dublin Region.

