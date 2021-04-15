The Real Health Podcast: Six (scientifically proven) ways to find happiness

On this week’s show: The six key principals to finding happiness with Prof Brendan Kelly, author of The Science of Happiness

On this week’s show I’ll be talking about the six key principals to finding happiness with Prof Brendan Kelly: Author of The Science of Happiness.

Brendan is here to answer the big life questions like: Will having a baby make you happy? Are women happier than men? Will earning lots of money satisfy you? Do politics and religion really matter?

Prof Kelly is a consultant psychiatrist at Tallaght University Hospital and professor of psychiatry at TCD. His book is a psychiatrist’s exploration of how to be happy and he believes the six key principals to achieving happiness are:

(1) seeking balance (trying to achieve moderation in all things);

(2) focusing on love (for ourselves and others);

(3) deepening acceptance (accepting what we cannot change and changing what we can);

(4) practising gratitude (starting with the realisation that we are lucky to be alive);

(5) avoiding comparisons with other people (which are the root of most human unhappiness);

(6) believing in something that matters to you, be it politics, religion, philosophy, football or even the emotional lives of minor celebrities.

In this episode you can learn how to employ these strategies to increase your happiness levels.

Brendan’s approach is full of humour and positivity and he really breaks the science down to make it accessible. It’s a great listen and I hope you really enjoy it.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just click here.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare

Online Editors