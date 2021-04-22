The Real Health Podcast: Simple and easy guided meditation with Today FM's Dermot Whelan

In 2007 Dermot Whelan, arrived at a comedy festival in an ambulance after having a panic attack en route. Realising this was not a sustainable way to travel to future gigs, he decided to become a meditation teacher and learn how to de-stress without annoying the emergency services.

Back then Dermot felt awful. He was waking up in the middle of the night with a pounding heart and a frantic mind. But in this episode, he tells me how learning how to meditate and become more mindful brought a sense fulfilment he had never experienced before.

In this episode Dermot will take you through a simple and easy 20-minute mediation.

Dermot says “meditation is not a magic wand or a nuclear bomb. It doesn’t require you to blow up your life and move to Nepal. It won’t instantly make you into Cristiano Ronaldo or Oprah Winfrey, and it won’t suddenly flip your life on its head, but if you’re struggling, or feeling like you’ve lost touch with the happier version of yourself meditation can help”.

As a comedian Dermot has a unique take on meditation and mindfulness and he really believes very small changes can make long-lasting differences in your life. He tells me how meditation can restore a sense of fulfilment and happiness. So, if you don’t have 20 mins to spare everyday why not try his 16 second meditation instead!

