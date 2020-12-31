The Real Health Podcast: Ray D'Arcy's marathon challenge

So, Christmas has been and gone and I hope you’ve had plenty – but not too much – turkey, ham and stuffing and been able to put your feet up and enjoy some downtime.

We’re nearly done with 2020 and can put it all behind us but before we do, I’m joined by someone who has a very particular challenge for 2021.,

From the Den to TodayFM and back to RTE on the radio and TV on Saturday nights and with a re-launched Den as well, Ray D’Arcy is someone I grew up with and still love watching the Den since its return.

I talk to Ray about his life growing up in Kildare – including a stint in the FCA (!), find out how he got his big break in presenting and we discuss re-finding sport and fitness in his 40s when he discovered a love of running.

As it’s New Year’s Eve, we also discuss plans and resolutions for 2021 and one of the challenges that Ray has set himself and which he’s looking for 1,000 people to join him in is Ray’s Marathon Challenge in aid of LauraLynn’s Children’s Hospice.

Clock up 26.2 miles – be it running or walking – every week for 52 weeks, can you do it? A marathon a week for the entire year during 2021, that is the challenge and to register and find out more go to RaysMarathonChallenge.ie

I want to wish you all a happy and healthy 2021 and do keep in touch with me for daily postings on Instagram and Twitter @KarlHenryPT.

