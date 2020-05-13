The Real Health Podcast: Positivity and meditation with Today FM's Dermot Whelan

Although lockdown restrictions are starting to ease, the uncertainty over the coming weeks and months is still going to be a stressful time for us all, so I wanted to bring some more light, humour and positivity into your week – as well as some practical exercises to help deal with the ongoing situation.

And who better than comedian, broadcaster, Today FM presenter and meditation teacher, Dermot Whelan?

Last year I spoke to Dermot about how he embraced meditation to help deal with the stresses of life and on this week’s episode I ask him how he is coping and how life has changed for him during Covid.

He tells me why meditation and mindfulness are more important than ever and he has a brilliant 16 second meditation that will get you in the right frame of mind very quickly.

