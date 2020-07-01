The Real Health Podcast: Miriam Hussey and re-awakening your best self

With the summer upon us and lockdown restrictions easing, maybe now you can start to look to the future with more hope and optimism?

For this week’s Real Health episode, my guest, Miriam Hussey, is an integrated health expert, yoga practitioner and wellness coach and joins me to help guide you through how to make the most of your life in the weeks, months and years ahead.

Miriam has great advice on living a life of ease and less stress going forwards post-lockdown but is also upfront about the work that is needed to find inner peace and asking honest questions of yourself.

As we all look to the future now, I’m sure you will get great help from listening to Miriam’s advice and words.

Stay healthy and safe and keep in touch with me for daily postings on Instagram and Twitter @KarlHenryPT.

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe to the show on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Online Editors