The Real Health Podcast: Lyra on body confidence, the pressures of performing and her natural health remedies

This week’s guest is maybe not one you would normally associate with Real Health, but I’m delighted to be joined by Lyra, the Cork singer-songwriter who is making serious waves in Ireland, the UK, and America.

Lyra’s song Falling was featured in Grey’s Anatomy and nominated for Single of the Year at the RTÉ Choice Music Awards, while her hit single Mother featured on Spotify’s Viral Daily 50.

Her new song is called New Day and for anyone that saw her perform it on the Late, Late Show a few weeks ago you can’t help but agree with the title of ‘Beyoncé with a Cork accent’ that has been given to her.

Like so many artists, the Covid lockdown put a stumbling block in her career path and she speaks to me about those problems.

“I really struggled for the first two weeks of it,” she tells me. “And I just ate and drank myself into a mind of craziness and I gave myself that time to be like that because I feel like I had to go through that process. I said then 'right, cop yourself on now, get back on saddle, there's nothing you can do, everyone's on the same side’ and I was just like feck this, I need to get myself out of my sweats, I need to put on some more see-through flouncy kind of clothes, go back into myself, start howling at my computer and just write songs as much as I can.”

Plus Lyra also talks about the pressures of performing, body confidence, and why she is a firm believer in natural health remedies, even going so far as fermenting her own natural antibiotics.

