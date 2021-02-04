The Real Health Podcast: Life, lockdown and cooking tips with Neven Maguire

Neven Maguire is someone whose approach to cooking and food I’ve admired for a long time. From his hugely popular restaurant to his TV shows and books, his focus is all about healthy and wholesome recipes for the entire family.

He joins me on this week’s episode of Real Health to talk about life during lockdown, having to close the restaurant and why in his free time he’s rediscovered his love of dance music and DJing!

Neven also has some great cooking SOS tips and advice to make sure that you’re eating easy, healthy and tasty family meals while at home – including the recipe for his one-pot chicken and chicken rice favourite.

“Keep it very, very simple is what I say to people,” he tells me. “Get the basics right. It's giving people the confidence, that's the key. Equipment, and then food and then how you shop, it's the whole journey.”

