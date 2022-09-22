The Real Health Podcast: Life Lessons with Mairead McGuinness

This week on Real Health, I’m coming to you live from the Irish Independent tent at this year's National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois.

I was delighted to be joined by EU Commissioner for financial services, financial stability and Capital Markets Union, Mairead McGuinness. Mairead joined me on stage to chat about the Ploughing Championships, her role as EU commissioner, but all the things that led up to what she is doing now.

Before getting into politics Mairead was a journalist, something she says she always wanted to do: “I did want to get into journalism. I wrote to RTÉ, and they wrote back saying, ‘when you’ve grown up, come back.’

Young people who are listening, it’s no harm to reach out. It’s no harm to have a vision or a dream. You don’t have to tell everyone because there are too many people who will say to you, ‘you can’t do that’... I always say, don’t ever dismiss the craziest ideas in your head.”

Real Health Podcast: Life Lessons with Mairead McGuinness

