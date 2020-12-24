The Real Health Podcast: Life Lessons with John Creedon

It’s Christmas Eve! This week’s episode is another in my 'Life Lessons' series and it is with one of my favourite radio presenters and someone I’ve been wanting to interview for a long time.

John Creedon has been a mainstay on RTE Radio 1 for the last thirty years with his mix of music and chat and he has also presented TV shows and written books during his long career.

He is a favourite of Irish people up and down the country and with his new book called ‘That Place We Call Home’ out now, John joined me on the show to chat about needing a sense of belonging, how he made it from factory worker to RTE presenter, plus why spirituality is so important to him and just what he’ll be doing on Christmas Day.

As for the advice he would give to his younger self, he says he is where he always wanted to be and one should never give up.

“It won’t stop you worrying,” he tells me. “But I can tell you there will be a few blows along the way. Just be yourself.”

