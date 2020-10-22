The Real Health Podcast: Life lessons with Francis Brennan

This week’s show is part of a series I like to call ‘Life Lessons’ with some of Ireland’s most respected and most famous personalities and my guest, Francis Brennan, is certainly no stranger to Irish television screens having shot to fame on the RTE series At Your Service and of course Francis Brennan’s Grand Tour.

Francis is also co-owner of the Park Hotel in Kenmare and author of best-selling books on home management and travel and his latest is his Homekeeper’s Diary for 2021.

Francis has an infectious, perennially good-natured outlook on life and in the midst of Covid and cancellations to his hotel (he just got €100,000 worth of cancellations before we spoke) I wanted to find out how he kept his positivity going and what the secret to his success in life is.

Francis also spoke to me about the importance of faith and religion throughout his life and why you must always believe that things are going to work out in the end.

“I don't know anything about drive, I just do what I do and today is the very same,” he tells me. “I don't ever think like - I'm not good at planning out, I never sit down and say 'I'll own this and I'll own that' other than I knew I wanted to be in the hotel business and everything else just falls into place.”

“There's a man above of course with whom I believe in very much, the God above, and he looks after me. I mean I just land on me feet every time and I think 'oh my God, he's great' and I'm lucky to have a faith as well as everything else so I'm just one of those lucky people.”

