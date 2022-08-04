The Real Health Podcast: Life Lessons with Dairy Farmer Louise Crowley

This week on Real Health, we’re bringing you something a little different than usual, with another life lessons episode.

I’m delighted to be joined by dairy farmer Louise Crowley, to tell us what life as a young farmer is like in Ireland and being a woman in the job.

I have been following Louise on Instagram for a long time now and am excited she was able to take time out of her busy day to join me on the podcast.

Ireland as we know has a long history with farming but how much do we know about the people who look after the farms that supply us with the food we eat every day?

For Louise, no two days on the farm are the same but something that makes her standout, is her social media presence. Louise says she didn’t make a decision to document her life on her platform, but instead it grew from people’s curiosity about her life and how she does things.

“People were asking me questions about my farm, how many cows, what do we do...and after a few messages I thought maybe there was a few more that were interested so I started posting the answers publicly. Then it spiralled from there.”

We also chat about what a typical day in Louise’s life is like, her relationship with the animals on her farm and what challenges are facing farmers right now.

