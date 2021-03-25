The Real Health Podcast: Karl Henry’s top 10 tips for motivating yourself

This week’s Real Health episode is one of my Top 10 Tips episodes, looking at not only how to get yourself motivated, but to stay motivated and keep yourself fit and healthy in the coming weeks, months and years.

How to stay focused when times get tough is an important skill to learn and sometimes starting a health kick can be hard while keeping it going can be difficult as well.

But after twenty-two years, I’ve learned lots of tips, tricks and tools that work and will help you on your Real Health journey.

From vision boards and doing it together to rewarding yourself and having your why, the ten tips in this episode are practical and easy to implement and I promise, they do work.

So, see which ones you can start today – even starting just one will help - and watch how your motivation grows with each step you take.

Keep in touch with me for daily postings on Instagram and Twitter @KarlHenryPT and don’t forget to rate, review and follow the show on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: https://www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-real-health-podcast/

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Read More

Online Editors