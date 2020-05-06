The Real Health Podcast: Jennifer Carroll's incredible 12 stone weight loss journey and the lessons we can all learn

As you know, the Real Health show is all about practical advice and information that makes healthy living real and long-term and I’m delighted to say my guest this week is the best example of this.

Jennifer Carroll is a Mum who, via her Instagram account, @jens_journey_ie, has taken us on her very honest journey of weight loss which has seen her lose over twelve stone to go from 25 stone to just twelve.

She’s now a huge advocate of healthy eating and living and joined me this week to talk about her struggles with weight growing up, the ‘why’ moment that made her change her life, as well as giving some great tips for listeners to start your own health living journey.

