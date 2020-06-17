The Real Health Podcast: Injury prevention and treatment with Lauren Guilfoyle

With groups of up to fifteen now able to train outdoors, I thought it would be a good time to speak to a physiotherapist about some of the more common injuries that might be expected - and more importantly, how to avoid them.

Lauren Guilfoyle is a sports physio who also works with Tipperary GAA and she joins me on this week’s episode to tell me more about the dangers of over-loading in training and the need to give your body time to adapt to new training.

Plus she also answers some of the most sports injury questions I get each week including how to deal with the dreaded shin splints!

