The Real Health Podcast: Improve your financial health with these tips from Eoin McGee

If your finances are all over the place and out of control, it’s very difficult to focus on other aspects of your health. You can get tied up in your financial issues letting your health and diet suffer as a result.

With that in mind, my annual Financial Real Health episode is back this week and I’m joined by Eoin McGee, the financial advisor, TV presenter and best-selling author of ‘How to be Good with Money’.

Eoin explains why, in a time of pandemic and stress, it’s so important to control the controllables and focus on what you can manage.

“Years ago, I was listening to Brian O'Driscoll speaking at an after-dinner speech,” Eoin tells me. “And he talked about 'I don't care what happened in the past five minutes of the game - I'm only worried about the next five minutes’. That has stuck with me for quite some time and more than ever let's just worry about the stuff we can control and that then filters down to everything”.

Eoin also gives me his most important tips for financial health and how to get your finances under control, plus where you should be looking to invest your savings and how you can make savings in your household budget too.

Despite the uncertainty around the pandemic, he urges us to look optimistically to the future and why you should also use this time as an opportunity for the years ahead.

Keep in touch with me for daily postings on Instagram and Twitter @KarlHenryPT and don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe to the show on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-real-health-podcast/

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Online Editors