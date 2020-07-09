The Real Health Podcast: How to stop your late-night snacking

The topic for this week’s Real Health is one that I’m sure affects so many of you out there. You might be eating well and exercising regularly but…..do you still get afflicted with the late night nibbles, the bedtime munchies or evening snack time pangs?

You’d be surprised just how many people out there reach for their favourite crackers, crisps, biscuits, whatever it is! But today’s episode is going to look at ways of beating that habit as well as finding out how to eat well with our guest, dietitian, Maeve Hanan, who also has a new book out called Your No-Nonsense Guide to Eating Well available at: https://dieteticallyspeaking.com/your-no-nonsense-guide-to-eating-well/

Maeve explains to me the most common cause for late-night snacking, the importance of eating well earlier in the day, and the dangers of emotional eating as well as the signs to look out for to avoid it.

Stay healthy and safe and keep in touch with me for daily postings on Instagram and Twitter @KarlHenryPT.

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts from.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Online Editors