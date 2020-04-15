The Real Health Podcast: How to manage your financial health with Eoin McGee

At most times, financial concerns are the biggest stressor in our lives, and while health and safety is our priority at the moment, money worries are also still there.

Looking after your financial health is key to alleviating stress and helping with your overall health and wellbeing, so this week I speak to finance guru, Eoin McGee, about what we need to do to manage our finances effectively whilst also planning for the future.

Eoin discusses dealing with short and long-term debt, our day-to-day spending, the difference between ‘happy’ and ‘crappy’ debt, and the importance of getting your money to work for you.

For more information and advice from Eoin, his new book, ‘How to Be Good with Money’ is out now.

