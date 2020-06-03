The Real Health Podcast: How to lose the Covid kilos

For this week’s episode, I’m responding to the volume of questions I’ve received recently from listeners wanting to know how to shift those Covid kilos that we’ve all been putting on due to the lockdown.

We’ve been eating and drinking more and, for most people, not moving as much as we usually would. So, how to get yourself back on track and lose that extra weight?

I’ve got some really simple and easy tips for you explaining how to do it properly that will make a real difference.

From having the 80:20 rule to setting yourself targets as well as proper nutrition, rest and recovery, you’ll find a big difference if you can introduce some or all of my advice into your life on a daily basis.

