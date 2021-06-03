The Real Health Podcast: How to find a healthier, happier gut with The Gut Experts

This week’s Real Health episode is all about gut health.

Irritable bowel syndrome is a bit of a taboo subject but it is estimated to effect one in ten people. It impacts two and half times more women than men and can have a significant impact on a person’s sex life, relationships, work and social activities.

But it doesn’t have to be that way! I’m joined by is a consultant gastroenterologist Professor Barbara Ryan and registered dietician Elaine McGowan AKA The Gut Experts to talk about managing and living with IBS.

According to the Gut Experts “Many of those with IBS feel dismissed by family, friends and even healthcare professionals and unfortunately there is no cure for IBS but there is hope. With dietary and lifestyle modifications, and sometimes medication it can be managed. Finding the right diet, managing stress and getting good sleep are key. It is a holistic approach.”

“Every person has different triggers. Sometimes people are eating too ‘healthy’ and aren’t actually getting enough fiber in their diet.”

“A dietician will examine a client’s pattern of eating, the fluids they are consuming (too much coffee), are the eating on the hoof. All these things impact IBS.”

“We ask people to keep a food diary and then we produce a dietary strategy for people which involved reducing the amount of certain foods for 4-6 weeks and then reintroducing them slowly.”

