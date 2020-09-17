The Real Health Podcast: How to be ten times happier with Owen O’Kane

My guest for this week’s Real Health wants to help you with what’s holding you back in life.

Owen O’Kane is a psychotherapist, former NHS Clinical Lead and best-selling author who takes me through the ten tips that he says will not just make you happier, but ten times happier in yourself.

From letting go of the past, having no regrets and stopping over-thinking, Owen explains that, ‘it’s about being comfortable in your own skin, being comfortable with your life. The more you can be present and in the now, the happier human being you are going to be and that’s clinically evidenced.’

His book, ‘Ten Times Happier, a guide on how to let go of what’s holding you back’ is out now and you can also follow Owen on Instagram @owenokaneten.

