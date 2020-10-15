The Real Health Podcast: Healthy living with fitness expert and former Olympian Derval O'Rourke

This week’s Real Health is focusing on healthy eating and healthy living with one of Ireland’s leading fitness experts, Derval O’Rourke.

Derval is a three-time Irish Olympian and former World Indoor Champion and after retiring from athletics she has become a best-selling author and also developed her own digital platform on health, nutrition and self-care at Derval.ie.

Empowering people to live well, in body and mind, is what she aims to do and she explains to me how she has done it for herself, why Sunday night planning is so important to her and how she has dealt with criticism along the way.

“Whatever my opinion is on myself, what I'm doing, that's the number one opinion I need to tune into,” she tells me. “And sometimes my own voice in my head, like everybody, isn't as positive as it should be and I have to check myself and say 'right Derval you need to back yourself a bit here'. So, the nice stuff is lovely but also you have to care more about what you think yourself than what everybody else thinks.”

