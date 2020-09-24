The Real Health Podcast: Healthy cooking that’s not boring or time-consuming with the Wonky Spatula

Since the Covid lockdown have you been one of the many, many people who have taken up bread making and are spending more and more time in the kitchen?

Healthy cooking and healthy eating are a key mantra of mine here on Real Health and for this week’s show, since you’re getting to do more home cooking, why not find out how to do some healthy cooking that doesn’t have to be time-consuming or boring?

Nicola Halloran runs the hugely popular food blog, The Wonky Spatula, and has just released her first book with tips, hints and tricks on how to be healthy and happy through well-balanced, delicious food.

Nicola tells me some of the most common mistakes people make in the kitchen, the importance of planning your meals in advance and why she’s a fan of the ‘no-meal-prep prep’ to make sure you’re not slaving away for too long at dinners.

Plus, I find out what some of her most popular recipes are and what her favourites snacks and go-to meals are.

Stay healthy and safe and keep in touch with me for daily postings on Instagram and Twitter @KarlHenryPT.

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

