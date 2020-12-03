The Real Health Podcast: Global fitness sensation James Smith

He’s the world’s fastest-growing online, personal trainer, is a global fitness sensation known for his no-nonsense approach to health and fitness training and I’m delighted to say that James Smith is this week’s guest on Real Health.

His book in 2019, Not a Diet Book, was a huge best-seller and James is back with another hit called Not a Life Coach in which he challenges everything you thought you knew about the path to fulfilment and happiness.

James is honest, unapologetic and outspoken and shares with me some of the key areas he believes you need to focus on to succeed in life. From the importance of small steps for exponential growth to building your foundation, working on your motivation and creating the right environment to succeed, there’s a huge amount of advice you can glean from this interview.

“When we want to build muscle it's about creating the stimulus and then creating an environment to host your body,” James explains to me. “Good sleep, good nutrition, good meal frequency, good rest and in that right environment, similar to a plant, muscles grow, plants grow.

“But when it comes to lifestyle, it's something that a lot of people overlook, they don't respect how important everything around them is. They think 'oh job, this is how much I get paid', they think 'oh relationship, this is how many times I'm having sex', that's fine and they can neglect the bigger picture of all of the encompassing parts that play a role.”

