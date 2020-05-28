The Real Health Podcast: Gerry Hussey and the 900 months you have to live the life you want

This week’s guest, performance coach, Gerry Hussey, is someone I just had to bring back.

His previous appearance with me, when we discussed mindset and attitude to life, was so popular that we knew he had to come back for more insights – and especially now more than ever before.

On this episode of Real Health, Gerry wants people to realise that, while we may be in difficult situations, it is our response to the situation that will determine the outcome.

To make the most of our lives we need to turn our inner critic into our inner coach and focus on what’s important to us.

After all, he says, we only have about 900 months to live, so what life of maximum potential can you live in that time?

