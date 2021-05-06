The Real Health Podcast: Five ways to maximize your potential as we exit lockdown with Ireland’s leading performance coach Gerry Hussey

Ireland’s Leading Health and Performance coach Gerry Hussey is my guest on this week’s Real Health podcast.

Gerry is a firm friend of the show and he’ll be talking through five ways to maximize your potential as we come out of lockdown.

It has been a hugely difficult year for everyone and although we’ve had good news recently people are anxious about the return to ‘normal’. For many of us the thoughts of returning to the workplace and the commute is stressful. Gerry has lots of tips on how to deal with difficult emotions so you can embrace all opportunities as we finally exit lockdown.

Gerry’s simple and honest approach will help you strip away learned behaviours to unclutter, clarify and overcome obstacles and ignite the best version of yourself. Listen and be inspired.

