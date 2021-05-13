The Real Health Podcast: Five tips to healthier eating with Catherine Fulvio

On this week’s show is all about getting out of the food rut you’re stuck in and giving you some inspiration to cook delicious, healthy meals. Ballyknocken TV Chef Catherine Fulvio is here with her top five tips for healthier eating. Real Health with Karl Henry · Five tips to healthier eating with Catherine Fulvio

Catherine has plenty of ideas on how to inject flavour into your meals as well as some simple inspiration on how to get creative.

‘It’s very off-putting seeing Instagram pictures of perfect fridges with nothing in it except glass boxes of breakfasts, lunches and dinners – it’s all too unattainable for most. To be honest, I don’t want to know on a Sunday what is for dinner for next Saturday! And is it even fresh? So, my top tip: break it up to twice per week, that way you can be reactive to what’s in the fridge so there’s no food waste. Do your meal prep on a Sunday and Wednesday.’

Catherine is a great believer in instilling healthy-eating habits in children which will stay with them a lifetime.

‘I think as they grow older, kids can take on the role of cooking the dinner once a week for the family. Also, as they grow into their teens, they become more nutritionally aware. If they know food, they will know what’s good for their bodies, for their strength, for skin, hair, nails – everything that’s important to a teenager. Plus, it’s a life skill, when they go away to college.’

