The Real Health Podcast: Feel great, lose weight with Dr. Rangan Chatterjee

It’s January and with many of you making resolutions for change over the coming weeks and months, one of the most common is around weight loss and looking and feeling better.

My guest on this week’s Real Health is Dr. Rangan Chatterjee who is a hugely successful broadcaster, author and influential GP in the UK and Ireland with his Feel Better, Live More podcast a regular chart topper, and he has a new book out called Feel Great, Lose Weight, long term simple habits for lasting and sustainable weight loss.

Dr. Chatterjee gives his three daily tips for healthy living, explains why January resolutions invariably fizzle out, discusses the importance of reflection on what we’re doing right and where we can improve, plus he tells me why he thinks food has just become something to fill a hole in people’s hearts.

“Particularly for the times in which we're living at the moment,” he says. “Where we struggle to see our friends, to see our family, hug our friends, I would say make sure you spend at least five minutes a day connecting with another human being.”

“Often we're craving food in the evening when we're really craving connection - we've got a hole in our heart and we're trying to fill that hole with sugar and I'm saying, if you make sure you connect with another human each and every single day as much as you can, you will find that actually you compensate less with other lifestyle choices that you're trying to avoid but you don't realise are simply your effort to fill that hole.”

Don’t forget to rate, review and subscribe to the show on Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts from.

For more episodes, tips and advice from the show just go to: www.independent.ie/podcasts/the-real-health-podcast/

The Real Health podcast is in association with Laya Healthcare.

Online Editors