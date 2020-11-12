The Real Health Podcast: Dr Jason Fung on the benefits of intermittent fasting

For this week’s episode of Real Health I’m delighted to welcome Dr. Jason Fung back to the show.

Dr. Fung is a Toronto-based nephrologist and a world leading expert in intermittent fasting and low-carb diets and when he spoke to me a few weeks ago his insights into the truth about calories in-calories out were a huge hit with our listeners and so he agreed to come back on to really delve into the details and benefits of intermittent fasting.

Dr Fung explains what intermittent fasting is, why our constant snacking and eating is only a development of recent decades, and he highlights how normal it was for people to go 12-14 hours between dinner and breakfast the next day.

Dr. Fung is a strong advocate in intermittent fasting for obesity and weight loss especially and he also espouses its overall health benefits when done correctly and safely.

“The point is that it's a natural cycle, there's nothing wrong with it,” he tells me. “It's something that people should be doing every day, but it has been sort of lost in the mists of time. It's not something I just made up, it's been around for thousands and thousands of years and it's what allowed us to survive as a species when there were some food shortages which happens periodically, usually during a winter.”

“So, what we're talking about is: if you don't eat, your body is going to use stored energy. So, if you are overweight, or if you have Type 2 diabetes, where your sugar is very high, your blood sugar is very high, then simply let your body use it. If you have too much body fat, that is the disease of obesity, then, what is simpler than letting your body use that body fat because that is precisely the reason you carry it.”

