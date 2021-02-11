The Real Health Podcast: Dr. Clodagh Campbell’s seven steps to happiness

January 2021 was a tough month, there’s no doubt about that. Continuing on from the previous year it’s been a tough journey for most people to deal with. But, we can still find happiness midst all the turmoil, stress and uncertainty.

There are little things you can be doing every day to make sure you’re reaching your happiness quota and I’m delighted to say that my guest on this week’s Real Health, Dr. Clodagh Campbell, is a wellness psychologist who is going to help us all get happier with her seven simple steps to achieving more happiness in your life.

With advice on the importance of maintaining your social connections during isolation to factoring in your moments of happy time throughout the week, Dr. Clodagh Campbell believes this is when we need to be looking after ourselves the most.

Plus she explains why journaling is so beneficial and how you can start it today.

“It's not necessarily forcing yourself to do it every day,” she tells me. “But if you can focus on practising gratitude through journaling or focusing on positive emotions and writing about how you're feeling or processing your emotions, all of this has been proven to boost our happiness, to lower levels of anxiety, depression, stress. It's a simple way that we can look after ourselves from the comfort of our home in private and we can fit it in to any part of our day.”

