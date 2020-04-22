The Real Health Podcast: Donncha O’Callaghan on finding balance and purpose at this time

For this week’s Real Health I thought we could all do with some positivity and feel-good inspiration from someone who I’ve admired for his exploits on and off the sports pitch.

Donncha O’Callaghan is one of Ireland and Munster rugby’s most decorated players and since retiring has brought his cheeky chappy, fun-loving sports expertise to the telly and radio.

With four young kids he’s also a big advocate of health and exercise for families and he tells me how he and his family have been during the Covid lockdown and why active play for parents and kids is so important.

He also talks to me about finding new purpose after rugby and how the current situation has meant more balance and figuring out what really matters.

