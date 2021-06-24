The Real Health Podcast: CPR - All you need to know with Dr Brian Higgins

This week's guest is Galway GP Dr Brian Higgins to talk us through CPR

This week we’re talking about CPR after Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen received emergency medical treatment on the pitch when he collapsed recently because of a cardiac arrest during the first half of the Euros clash with Finland in Copenhagen.

Thankfully Erikson is recovering and he will have a heart-starter device implanted so he doesn’t suffer further arrests.

I’m joined by Galway GP Dr Brian Higgins to talk us through CPR. Brian explains the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attack and how and when defibrillators should be used. He also plenty of tips on the basics of CPR.

