The Real Health Podcast: Clothes and confidence: one aspect of your wellness that you didn’t know about

On this week’s show I’m joined by Laura Jordan of StyleSavvy.ie. Laura is an expert style consultant on a mission to show people how to shop with confidence.

We’ll be talking about the relationship between image and self-belief and how everyone can feel more assured in the office.

"I am passionate about making people feel good and look good…there is a huge correlation between self image, self esteem and self confidence, in terms of personal and professional achievements, whatever they may be to you."

Remote working has had a huge impact on how people dress for work and Laura explains how to set the right tone even when you’re on a video call.

If, like me, you hate shopping Laura will guide you through building a ‘smart wardrobe’ and show you how to audit your clothes in three easy steps, because "most people wear 20pc of their clothes 80pc of the time."

There are so many useful tips and tricks in this episode, I really hope you enjoy it.

