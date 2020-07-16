The Real Health Podcast: Breathe for life with freediving champion Claire Walsh

Competitive freediving champion Claire Walsh joins me on this week’s Real Health to talk about breathing techniques and how they can improve your wellness and even enhance performance.

Claire can hold her breath under water for 5m59 seconds, diving to a depth of 60m – the equivalent of the height of Dublin’s Liberty Hall – and she tells me why she decided to give up the day job to concentrate full time on freediving. She also explains some of the breathing exercises you can use at any time during the day to help with stress and anxiety.

It’s about slowing things down and reconnecting with yourself and your body through your breathing, Claire tells me, and it really can be as simple as that.

